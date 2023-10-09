TN Assembly likely to witness stormy session over Cauvery issue

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly session, which will commence on Monday, is slated to be stormy with the combined opposition likely to bring up the Cauvery issue and the ‘failure’ of the state government to convince Karnataka to provide adequate quantity of the river water to the state.

The Kuruvai paddy farmers of Tamil Nadu are facing hardships due to shortage of water in Mettur dam that supplies water to the delta districts, including the rice bowl of the state, Thanjavur.

The Mettur dam reported on Saturday 32 feet of water as against the 120 feet capacity it has. The lack of Cauvery water has led to the dip in storage in the Mettur dam and this has affected the Kuruvai farmers of the state.

Around two lakh hectares of Kuruvai cultivation has been affected due to the shortage of water from Cauvery and the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5,500 per acre for the Kuruvai paddy farmers whose crop suffered withering.

The opposition AIADMK, PMK and TMC have demanded a hike in the compensation amount and are likely to raise the issue in the House to corner the government.

The AIADMK, according to sources is also likely to issue the case of the Muslim prisoners in Tamil Nadu who are languishing in prisons, including the 1998 Coimbatore blast prisoners. The likely spat between the AIADMK and its former ally BJP will also be witnessed in this session of the House.

Tamil Nadu legislative secretariat sources told IANS that the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee meeting which will be held after the presentation of the Supplementary estimates for the financial year 2023-24 by Tamil Nadu finance minister, Thangam Thenarasu.

