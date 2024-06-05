Three people trapped in tunnel collapse in China found dead

Xining, June 5 (IANS) Three people trapped in a tunnel cave-in in northwest China's Qinghai Province were found dead by early Wednesday, said local authorities.

The tunnel under construction in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, the city of Haidong, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, trapping three, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nearly 270 rescuers from departments of emergency management, fire and public security were racing against time to find the missing people.

A total of 14 rescue vehicles, including excavators and loaders, were used, and rescuers cleaned up about 600 cubic metres of earth and rock in the tunnel.

According to the city's emergency management bureau, an investigation into the causes is underway, and business operations of companies involved in the accident have been suspended.

Further details are awaited.

