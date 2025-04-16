South Korea: PPP shortlists eight hopefuls for 1st round of presidential primary

Seoul, April 16 (IANS) The South Korean People Power Party (PPP) said on Wednesday that it has selected eight presidential aspirants to advance to the first round of its primary to pick a candidate for the June 3 presidential election.

The eight hopefuls include former Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, PPP lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo and former lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja. They were chosen from among 11 registered applicants.

The party will conduct a public survey on them to shortlist four candidates for the next round on April 22.

A second round of the primary will be held on April 29 to select two finalists, based on a combination of party member votes and public polling, each weighted at 50 per cent. The final nominee will be confirmed on May 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, after former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his failed martial law bid.

The South Korean government designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated June 3 as a temporary public holiday.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

