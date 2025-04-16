Two dreaded Maoists killed in overnight operation in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, April 16 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh Police have conducted a significant operation against insurgents in the forests of Burgum, resulting in the elimination of two dreaded Maoists, including a high-ranking commander.

This operation, carried out jointly by the Kondagaon District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, has been hailed as a major success in the fight against Maoist insurgency.

Inspector General P. Sundarraj of Bastar Division confirmed the success of the operation and stated that both individuals had been identified.

Acting on intelligence about Maoists in the Kilam-Burgum forest area near the border of the Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts, the operation commenced on Tuesday (April 15). A fierce gunfight broke out, with continuous exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists. The operation extended overnight, with the security forces holding their positions in the dense forest. By Wednesday morning, a search of the area led to the discovery of the bodies of two Maoists.

Among them was Haldar, identified as a DVCM (Divisional Committee Member), carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. The second individual, Rame, an ACM (Area Committee Member), had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Both were associated with the East Bastar Division, known for its notorious activities.

In addition to the successful neutralisation of these insurgents, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle, explosives, ammunition, and other Maoist materials from the encounter site.

This operation marks a significant blow to Maoist operations in the region, underscoring the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence-based actions.

Search operations in the area are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as details emerge.

The police remain vigilant in their commitment to restoring peace and security in the region. In contrast, several Maoists are surrendering to security forces to reintegrate themselves with the mainstream of society.

On March 29, as many as 15 Maoists surrendered before security forces in the Maoist-affected district of Dantewada. They pledged to join the mainstream of society. This development is part of the widely publicised campaign in villages by the District Police Force and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). An ongoing campaign, “Lon Varratu” has successfully motivated numerous Maoists, including top leaders, to surrender and rejoin the society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.