One killed, three missing in landslide in Indonesia

Jakarta, June 5 (IANS) One sand mining worker was killed, and three others are missing after being buried by a landslide in the Indonesian province of East Java, an official said in a statement on Wednesday.

The miners were reportedly working on sand mining near a cliff at the banks of a river in Pronojowo village in the Lumajang area on Tuesday.

Patria Dwi Hastiadi, head of the Lumajang disaster mitigation agency, said one miner managed to escape.

He said the worker killed in the landslide was recovered on Tuesday at a depth of 20 metres, adding that rescuers were still digging with heavy equipment for the three other miners under the rubble.

Further details are awaited.

