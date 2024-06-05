Busy hair & make-up session: Priyanka Chopra's daughter doodles the mannequin

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’, shared adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her make-up session on Wednesday.

The actress was joined by her daughter in the make-up trailer. Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday, and dropped several pictures from her make-up session featuring her daughter.

The 1st picture shows her daughter doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table. Priyanka wrote on the picture: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.”

In the second picture, Priyanka’s daughter is seen holding the hair brush, and the next picture has her “Practising her sailor knots,” as Priyanka mentioned. The last picture showed Malti holding the head of the mannequin while smiling at her.

Priyanka held it in front of her daughter as she wrote: “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us.”

