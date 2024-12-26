Three labourers killed, 6 injured as transmission tower collapses in MP's Sidhi

Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) At least three labourers were killed and six others severely injured after a 400 KV transmission line tower fell on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred in Aamda village under Rampur Naikin police station, around 50 km from district headquarters Sidhi. A huge-sized tower collapsed on labourers working on the project.

Local people rushed to the spot and took the injured labourers to hospital. Meanwhile, local area police were also alerted.

Two persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injury during treatment at a government primary healthcare in Rampur Naikin.

The injured have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH), Rewa. The fatalities in the incident are likely to increase as the condition of three injured labourers was said to be critical. The injured were on ventilator support.

According to police, nine labourers were working when the tower collapsed on them. They were replacing the old transmission lines on the tower with a new one.

"A tower collapsed on a group of labourers, killing two on the spot, while a third person succumbed to injuries en route to hospital. Six persons were injured and have been admitted in Rewa," Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

A 400 KV transmission line has been established between Satna district and JP Nagar power plant in Sidhi.

According to Rampur Naikin Police Station in-charge Sudhanshu Tiwari, a West Bengal-based private company was carrying out transmission tower work.

"Identification of the labourers, including deceased was being done. The contractor and other senior staff of the firm have been summoned for questioning. Whether the mandatory safety norms were complied with during the work will also be examined," Tiwari added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.