‘There was only one team on the pitch’, says Mascherano after Inter Miami's defeat in Florida derby

Orlando, Aug 11 (IANS) Following Inter Miami’s heavy defeat against Orlando City in the Florida derby at the Inter & Co Stadium on Monday (IST), head coach Javier Mascherano admitted his side was outplayed from the opening whistle.

With star forward Lionel Messi out with injury, Orlando opened the scoring early with a second-minute goal from Luis Muriel, but Inter Miami quickly responded in the fifth minute through a powerful volley by Bright - his first goal for the club’s first team. Miami nearly took the lead before halftime, but Segovia’s effort was denied. In the second half, Orlando dominated, with Muriel scoring again in the 50th minute, followed by Martín Ojeda in the 58th and Marco Pasalic sealing the win in the 88th. The match ended 4-1 in favour of Orlando, who capitalised on their chances to secure a convincing home victory over Inter Miami.

“The first person responsible is me, and I take full accountability. We have a long week ahead to reflect on what happened. As the leader of this group, it hurts to present the image we showed today. This has to be a turning-point match. When we take our foot off the gas, any team can beat us.”

“If we truly want to compete, this is not the way. There was only one team on the field today. We didn’t play with the intensity these games require. They outplayed us from the first minute to the last. Very hurt, very concerned,” admitted Mascherano while speaking to reporters after the game.

Messi sustained a hamstring injury during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup penalty shootout victory over Club Necaxa, exiting the match in the 11th minute and heading straight to the locker room.

Mascherona had confirmed Messi’s participation in the game was too risky.

"Leo is okay, but obviously it would be crazy to take the risk of taking him to Orlando because of all that is ahead. We are optimistic that he will soon return with us,” Mascherano said.

Miami will host LA Galaxy on August 16 and will then play the Leagues Cup quarterfinals just three days later.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.