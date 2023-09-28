There is no discussion about me contesting Raj Assembly elections: Shekhawat

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has rejected the discussions about him contesting the Assembly elections.

While coming out of the BJP meeting on Wednesday night, the media asked Shekhawat that discussions were going on to make him contest election against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On this, he said that the decisions are taken by the party leaders., "Who will contest the elections will be decided by the party parliamentary board, but at present there has been no discussion on it," he said.

He said that there was no discussion regarding his contesting elections in the meeting.

Shekhawat said that the upcoming elections in Rajasthan were discussed in the meeting. He said, "All situations and areas were discussed. What equations will be created in the elections? That was also discussed. The election situation was also discussed. The situation of the present government was also discussed. Issues prevailing in the society and the state were also discussed."

The Union Minister said that the Gehlot government was the most corrupt government. "The topic of corruption was also discussed in detail," he added.

