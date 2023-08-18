Terrorist’s body recovered in J&K’s Reasi district

Jammu, Aug 18 (IANS) The Army said on Friday that the body of a terrorist was found in J&K’s Reasi district.Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel, Suneel Bartwal said, “Indian Army along with J&K Police have been continuing relentless operations in the jungle areas of Reasi District.

“During the ongoing operations, Army and JKP deployed along the high ridge lines in the Jungle area near Dhakikot on the night of August 17 observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons.

“When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape.

“The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle. Party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area.

“During search operation along with J&K Police and village defence committee members in the early morning hours, the dead body of a likely foreign terrorist was found in the jungle area.

“Warlike stores have also been recovered from the terrorist. Operation is in progress”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.