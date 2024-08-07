Yellow alert: Rains in Hyderabad till August 10

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad gave a Yellow alert for Hyderabad today till August 10. As August arrives, the rain in the city will experience rainfalls. This rain alert is for a few other towns in Telangana and Hyderabad, like Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, and Mahabubabad.

The city is still on high alert, so the public has been advised to prepare for any difficulties caused by water pooling and icy roads. Though the alert is from today, in the northern regions of the city, which include Ameenpur, Bachupally, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Nizampet, and Miyapur, as well as the eastern regions, which include Uppal, Ramanthapur, Nagole, and Habsiguda, there were brief drizzles and scattered showers.