Telangana RTC Strike: No Free Bus Travel for Women?

The ongoing Telangana RTC strike has started affecting daily commuters, prompting the state government to step in with alternative transport arrangements. To ensure that passengers are not stranded, authorities have deployed hired buses and brought in private drivers and conductors to keep services running.

However, these temporary arrangements have created confusion, especially among women passengers. Reports indicate that women traveling in these hired buses are being asked to purchase tickets, as the free travel benefit is not being extended on these services. Conductors are reportedly insisting on fare payment, leaving many women surprised and uncertain, particularly those who expected to travel free under the existing scheme.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme introduced by the Congress government in Telangana, women have been allowed to travel free of cost in RTC buses. The state government has been compensating the transport corporation for the financial burden caused by this initiative.

With the strike disrupting regular RTC operations, the absence of clarity on whether the free travel scheme applies to hired buses has become a major concern. Many women passengers, carrying identification such as Aadhaar cards to avail the benefit, are now facing inconvenience due to inconsistent implementation.

The situation has raised questions, and commuters are now waiting for an official clarification from the authorities regarding the continuation of free travel benefits during the strike period.

Also read: 38,000 Telangana RTC Workers Go on Strike, 6,000 Buses Halted