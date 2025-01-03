Telangana High Court Introduces E-Payment System for Court Fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has introduced a new e-payment system for paying court fees, making the process more convenient for advocates and parties involved in legal cases. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe officially launched the e-payment module on Thursday. The system allows users to pay court fees for both new and ongoing cases through the website pay.ecourts.gov.in.

Developed with the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-payment facility is integrated with the State Bank of India (SBI) payment gateway. This integration enables users to pay fees using debit cards and UPI (Unified Payments Interface), simplifying the payment process and reducing the need for physical visits to the court.

The new system is expected to bring greater efficiency and transparency, allowing people to manage their court fees from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the High Court in person.