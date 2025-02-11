Telangana Govt Declares Three Consecutive Holidays for Schools in February 2025

February is shaping up to be an exciting month for students and employees in Telangana, with a rare three-day-long weekend from February 14 to 16. This consecutive holiday period offers a perfect opportunity for relaxation, travel, and personal time. With additional holidays later in the month, Telangana residents have plenty to look forward to in February.

Three Consecutive Holidays in Telangana – Dates & Significance

Here’s a look at the upcoming holidays and what they represent:

February 14: Optional Holiday for Muslim Minority Institutions

In observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant Islamic festival, February 14 has been declared an optional holiday for Muslim minority institutions in Telangana. Though not mandatory, Muslim students and employees can apply for leave to participate in religious observances.

Who Gets the Holiday?

Muslim minority schools, colleges, and institutions may remain closed.

Muslim employees in both government and private sectors can take leave with prior approval from their employers.

This holiday provides an important opportunity for the Muslim community to come together for prayers and special gatherings.

February 15: Holiday for the Banjara Community

February 15 marks the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a respected leader of the Banjara community. The Telangana government declared this day as an optional holiday last year and is expected to follow the same pattern this year.

Who Benefits from the Holiday?

Institutions and organizations with a significant Banjara community presence may declare a holiday.

Banjara students and employees can take the day off to honor the legacy of Sant Sevalal Maharaj.

February 16: Sunday Holiday

Since February 16 falls on a Sunday, it is already a weekly holiday for most educational institutions and employees. When combined with the prior two days off, this creates a long weekend from Friday to Sunday, offering an excellent opportunity for a getaway or personal time.

How to Make the Most of the Long Weekend?

With three consecutive days off, it’s the perfect time for students and employees in Telangana to recharge. Here are some ideas to maximize the break:

Plan a Short Getaway: Take a trip to nearby destinations like Hyderabad, Warangal, or Srisailam for sightseeing and relaxation.

Spend Time with Family & Friends: The long weekend is ideal for reconnecting with loved ones and making memories together.

Relax & Rejuvenate: Use this time to unwind, engage in hobbies, or simply rest to refresh before the week ahead.

Catch Up on Studies & Work: Students can prepare for exams, while professionals can clear pending tasks or enhance their skills.

Additional Holidays in February 2025

In addition to the three-day break, residents of Telangana can look forward to two more holidays this month:

February 26: Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will be observed on February 26, and the Telangana government has already declared it a public holiday.

February 27: Possible Polling Holiday

Telangana is expected to hold Graduate and Teacher MLC Elections on February 27, and the government is likely to declare a public holiday to facilitate voting.

Why February is an Exciting Month for Telangana Residents

With multiple holidays spread across the month, February 2025 is a great time for students and employees in Telangana to relax and rejuvenate. Whether planning a quick trip, spending quality time with family, or participating in cultural and religious celebrations, these holidays offer something for everyone.