Spy cam found: Shamshabad hotel sealed after raid

Hyderabad: A hotel in the Shamshabad area faced crackdown after the police found a hidden camera in one of its rooms. Acting on a tip-off, Hyderabad police raided the Sita Grand Hotel, arrested its 30-year-old owner Pothuri Ganesh and sealed the hotel.

The police said Ganesh was running the hotel for over a year now. However, the spy cam was installed about two-three months ago. We raided the facility after receiving an alert about the spy live camera hidden in the light bulb holder in room number 104 of the hotel, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police inspector Balaraju said.

Following the arrest and closure of the hotel, the police filed a case under the Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

We are reaching out to the Municipal authorities to investigate the matter and close this hotel permanently, the police official added.

