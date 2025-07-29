Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Run Over by Water Tanker in Manikonda Pipeline Road

A 34-year-old woman died in a tragic road accident in Manikonda on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Iruvuri Shalini, was a software professional and lived in BRC Apartments in Puppalaguda. The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. near Sundar Gardens, shortly after she had dropped her children at their school bus stop near Dargah X Roads.

According to the Raidurgam police, Shalini was riding her two-wheeler and tried to overtake a water tanker from the right. However, an auto-rickshaw came from the opposite direction. While trying to avoid it, she lost control and was run over by the rear wheel of the tanker.

Shalini died on the spot from serious head injuries. The police have taken the tanker driver into custody and registered a case. A detailed investigation is currently underway to understand exactly how the accident happened.