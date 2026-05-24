Red Alert Issued In Telangana As Heatwave Continues

Severe heatwave conditions are creating panic across the Telugu states as soaring temperatures and intense hot winds continue to claim lives in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials have warned that the extreme weather is expected to continue for several more days, with temperatures remaining dangerously high.

For the past few days, people across both states have been struggling under record-breaking heat. With humidity levels dropping sharply and scorching winds sweeping through several districts, cases of heatstroke are increasing rapidly. In just two days, nearly 40 people reportedly died due to heat-related illnesses in the two Telugu states.

In Telangana alone, around 30 heatwave deaths have been reported. The situation is especially alarming in the combined Warangal region, where 16 people lost their lives due to heatstroke within two days. Nine deaths were reported on Thursday, followed by seven more on Friday.

A person who had arrived for the Saraswati Pushkaralu event at Kaleshwaram reportedly died due to heatstroke near Ippal Bore area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. In another incident, a JCB driver from Jharkhand working in Regulagudem village of Kataram mandal also died after suffering from extreme heat conditions.

The heatwave has also severely affected the combined Khammam district, where 12 people reportedly died because of the scorching weather. Temperatures crossed 46 degrees Celsius in several areas, while Palligudem village in Khammam Rural mandal recorded the highest temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Not only humans, but animals are also struggling to survive in the unbearable heat. In Medak district, a bull reportedly died due to heatstroke in Toopran area.

Meanwhile, heatwave deaths are also increasing in Andhra Pradesh. Doctors in Vijayawada confirmed that 10 people died due to heatstroke in different police station limits across the city. The deceased reportedly included daily wage labourers, private employees, and homeless individuals.

Three deaths were reported in the One Town area, three in Governorpet, two in Machavaram, one in New Rajarajeswari Peta, and another person died while receiving treatment at a government hospital. Authorities have intensified relief measures at major junctions and public areas after the deaths raised serious concerns.

Officials have now issued a red alert for the next five days in several regions. Palnadu district authorities have been placed on high alert, with in-charge district collector Sanjana Sinha directing hospitals to keep enough medicines and ORS packets ready for heatstroke victims.

Workers, construction labourers, and people who spend long hours outdoors have been advised to remain cautious and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Department has also issued heatwave and red alert warnings for multiple districts in Telangana over the next four days. Districts including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, and Hanumakonda are expected to experience severe hot winds.

Officials said the extreme heat conditions are likely to continue in districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda on Monday as well. Authorities also clarified that Hyderabad will not be spared from the intense heatwave conditions.