October 2: Dussehra Holidays starts from today in Telugu states!

As Devi Navratri started today, October 2, the official Dussehra holiday for schools and colleges also started today. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, students have a total of 13-day holidays for the Vijayadasami festival. Though the official holiday is from October 3, October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday.

In Telangana, Dasara is celebrated grandly for nine days with various poojas. Bathukamma is the famous celebration during Navaratri, which is included in the holidays. Earlier, AP schools got holidays from October 4, but Nara Lokesh announced the holidays a day ahead.

