November 15 Gold Prices Soar Across India

After a continuous decline in Gold prices, now the precious metal price increased on November 15 slightly putting a halt on price decline. This rebound has come after a significant decline of over ₹3,800 in the past six days.

Telugu cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada saw a 22-carat gold increase by Rs 100 to Rs 69,450. The 24-carat increased by Rs 110 to Rs 75,760.

Similar trends are reflected in all the other metropolitan cities of Bangalore, Chennai, and Mumbai.

In the national capital, Delhi, 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 69,600, and 24-carat gold rose by Rs 110 to Rs 75,910.

The silver prices, however, did not alter pan-India. For instance, the price of 1 kg of silver remained the same in Hyderabad at Rs 99,000.

This might be a little upsetting for buyers who are looking to earn because the amount of gold is going low. The experts of the market say that this might bring ups and downs in the prices of the gold during the next several days and the buyers need to stay in touch with the market trends.

