Today, August 26, is Krishna Janmashtami, the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna's birth, celebrated by his devotees. To wish your relatives, friends, and loved ones a happy birthday and embrace the spirit of Lord Krishna, here are a few wishes, quotes, Whatsapp SMS, and greetings.

Janmashtami 2024 wishes:

Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Shri Krishna Janmotsav!

Wish you all the happiness on Krishna's birthday!

Wish you a pleased Janmashtami!

May your life be full of joy with the blessings of Shri Krishna!

Happy Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Shri Krishna bless your life!

Many, many happy wishes on Janmashtami! May Lord Shri Krishna bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life.

Heartiest congratulations to you and your family on Shri Krishna's birthday! May God's blessings always be with you.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may new rays of happiness emerge in your life and may the blessings of Shri Krishna be with you.

Happy Shri Krishna Janmotsav! May the pleasant time of this day fill your life with love, peace and success.

Happy Janmashtami! May every day in your life be happy and optimistic with the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 quotes:

Happy Janmashtami! May the divine grace of Lord Krishna fill your life with joy, peace and prosperity.

Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna's blessings fill your heart with love and happiness forever.

On this auspicious Janmashtami day, may you find the strength to overcome all difficulties and the wisdom to lead a successful life.

Happy Janmashtami! May the divine tunes of Lord Krishna fill your heart with joy and your life with harmony.

May the grace of Lord Krishna brighten your life and bring you eternal happiness and success. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami! Lord Krishna's tea teachings inspired us to live a life filled with truth, love, and happiness.

Also read August 26: Must-Visit Temples for Janmashtami Today!