Kartika Masam: Significance, Spiritual Importance and Rituals

The festive season of Diwali is about to conclude. Now, the pious Kartika masam starts on November 2, ushering in a time of spiritual renewal. Kartika masam is an important month for Shiva and Lord Vishnu devotees alike.

During Kartika masam, temples are filled with hymns of Lord Shiva's name, early morning ablutions, and lighting lamps. The worshipper feels that the cleaning of all the sins through one's lifetime can be done by lighting lamps at Shiva temples or in one's home. Moreover, this month is well known for rigorous puja, deep sadhana, and fasting performed by women.

Kartika Purana is read during this month. It emphasizes satvic life, charity, and the lighting of lamps. They say that even if the smallest act is that of rekindling an extinguished lamp, it will prove to be beneficial. According to the Purana, deeparadhana near Tulsi is essential every Monday.

In this month, other important festivals are Nagula Chaviti, Ekadashi, and Kartik Purnima, where one lights diyas and asks for the blessings of one's god. The wonders of diyas floating across rivers and lakes are unbeatable.

This month itself is the beginning of the Ayyappa Deeksha, which is accepted from Kartika Masam itself to Makar Sankranti. The Ayyappa mala has to be worn by them, and they have to follow very rigid rules and regulations for 41 days, and it ends at the darshan of the Makar Jyoti on Sankranti.

Kartika month promises to uplift the devotees and their minds, bringing a lot of reflection within. It is this pursuit wherein the devotees seek redress for the sins they have committed and seek God's benedictions.

