Prabhas Fans, Are You Ready?! Spirit Begins!

Prabhas Teams Up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a High-Octane Police Story

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for delivering sensational hits like Arjun Reddy and Animal, has announced his next project with Rebel Star Prabhas. The film, titled Spirit, promises to be a thrilling police story that will showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already begun pre-production work on Spirit, with music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwaran on board. The duo recently shared a special video on social media, marking the beginning of their musical collaboration.

Also read: Amaran Box Office Collection : Day 1

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Spirit will be a daring and dashing police story, unlike any other film in Prabhas' career. The film's shooting is expected to commence next year.

If sources are to be believed, Spirit will be Prabhas' most violent film to date, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga planning to surpass his previous films in terms of intensity and action.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai's Enduring Beauty

Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting Spirit, considering Sandeep Reddy Vanga's track record of delivering blockbuster hits. The film's announcement has already generated immense buzz, with fans expecting a thrilling ride.

As the pre-production work progresses, stay tuned for more updates on Spirit, including casting announcements, shooting schedules, and release dates.

Also read: Lucky Baskhar Box office collection: Day 1