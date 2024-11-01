Global cause for concern: BJP on Trump's remarks about atrocities on minorities in B'desh

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) BJP Spokesperson R.P. Singh reacted on Friday to former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about atrocities against Hindus and other minorities like Christians in Bangladesh, stating that such incidents are a cause for global concern.

The BJP leader stated, “Those who are thoughtful, compassionate, and sensitive globally will be disturbed by how Hindus in Bangladesh are facing atrocities. Temples are being attacked, and faith itself is under siege. Anyone witnessing this would feel distressed."

"We hope that the Joe Biden administration will be concerned about the situation, as these actions against Hindus at Kothara Ghat in Bangladesh are a matter of global concern. Incidents like these, wherever they occur, are a cause for concern worldwide,” he said.

Earlier the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump condemned the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and gave an assurance that he would strengthen the partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” he said.

He accused his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of ignoring the plight of Hindus around the world and promised to protect Hindu Americans.

“It would have never happened on my watch,” he wrote. “Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America,” he added.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical Left. We will fight for your freedom,” he said.

R.P. Singh also addressed recent remarks by PM Modi criticising individuals who travel abroad and disparage their country.

The BJP leader specifically referenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating, “Rahul Gandhi went abroad and claimed that Sikhs are restricted from wearing the ‘kara’ (bracelet) and from visiting gurdwaras. He continuously goes overseas and maligns India, raising questions about our judiciary and Election Commission. He is a prominent figure who tarnishes India’s image abroad. This negative narrative is supported by foreign forces that wish to weaken India and align with Rahul Gandhi’s statements.”

