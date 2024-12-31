January 1 Holiday in Telangana for New year day

The Telangana government has declared January 1, 2025, as a public holiday in the state. It has been declared as the day of New Year celebrations. Therefore, all the schools and offices in the state will remain closed on January 1, 2025.

The declaration of this holiday comes in the wake of the state government already declaring holidays for Christmas and the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Students in the state have been enjoying a prolonged holiday period, and this additional day off will only add to their excitement.

On the other hand, the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh will not celebrate January 1 as a public holiday. Thus, all educational institutions and government offices in Andhra Pradesh will operate normally on January 1, 2025.

It is also worth mentioning that the Telangana government has declared other public holidays for the year 2025, such as Bhogi, Sankranti/Pongal, Republic Day, and Holi, among others.

