Hyderabad Retired Judge Duped of Rs 1.66 Crore in Digital Arrest Scam

A shocking case of cyber fraud has rocked Hyderabad, with a retired judge falling prey to a clever 'digital arrest' scam, losing a staggering Rs 1.66 crore. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, involves impersonation of CBI officials who duped the judge by claiming he was embroiled in serious crimes.

The scam unfolded when the retired judge received a video call from individuals posing as CBI officials, alleging his involvement in money laundering and human trafficking. They claimed a case had been registered against him in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and that the Supreme Court had issued a non-bailable warrant. The fake officials kept him under virtual surveillance, warning him not to leave his house or discuss the matter with anyone.

The scammers further manipulated the judge by stating that two mobile numbers linked to his Aadhaar card were being misused to harass women, threatening to tarnish his reputation. Under duress, the judge handed over his bank details, and the fraudsters siphoned off Rs 1.66 crore, promising a refund that never came.

The Neredmet police have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the culprits behind this brazen scam. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for vigilance in the digital age.

Also read: Did Kamal Haasan Charge Rs 150 Crore for Kalki 2898 AD? Find out here!