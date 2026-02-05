Hyderabad Real Estate: Telangana RERA Slaps Fine on Ramanuja County over Villas Sale

The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has imposed a penalty of over ₹32 lakh on Ramanuja Temple County for promoting and selling units in a real estate project without securing mandatory registration. The project is located at Saidapur village in Yadadri–Bhuvanagiri district, close to Yadagirigutta.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Venkata Krishna Moorthy Kavaturu against the developer, represented by its managing director Koteshwara Rao Machineni. After examining the matter, the regulatory authority concluded that the promoter had violated provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, by proceeding with sales and advertisements without approval from RERA.

In its order dated November 3, 2025, issued in Complaint Case No. 256 of 2025, the Authority observed that Section 3 of the Act clearly prohibits developers from advertising, marketing, or selling any real estate project unless it is registered with the regulator. The only exceptions apply to projects built on land measuring less than 500 square metres or those comprising no more than eight apartments.

According to the findings, the Ramanuja Temple County project spanned nearly nine acres and consisted of 1,080 commercial suite apartments, covering an area of approximately 36,421 square metres. Given the scale of the development, the Authority held that the project was fully covered under mandatory registration norms and did not qualify for any exemption.

The order further noted that the developer had entered into a sale agreement on June 23, 2022, with the complainant for a 2BHK apartment measuring 725 square feet, for a total consideration of ₹28 lakh, and had collected an advance amount despite the project not being registered.

Bank statements submitted by the complainant also revealed regular payments made by the developer, which the Authority said indicated ongoing financial dealings under a rental assurance scheme, even though the project lacked statutory approval.

Describing the actions as a deliberate and continuing violation, the Authority stated that such practices erode transparency and compromise the interests of homebuyers. Exercising its powers under Section 38 of the Act, Telangana RERA directed the developer to pay a penalty of ₹32,12,580 under Section 59 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

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