Hyderabad Fuel Crisis: Long Queues at Petrol Pumps

A regular day in Hyderabad turned chaotic on Monday as rumours about a possible fuel shortage sparked panic among motorists. Under the blazing heat, people rushed to petrol stations across the city, leading to long queues, traffic jams, and temporary closures at several fuel outlets.

What started as unverified information quickly spread, causing residents to flock to petrol pumps to fill their tanks. In several areas, vehicles lined up on main roads, creating congestion and slowing down traffic movement. However, the situation was not the same everywhere. While places like Nacharam and Habsiguda saw relatively normal operations, areas such as Yousufguda and Narsingi experienced heavy rush and long waiting lines.

Due to the sudden surge in demand, some petrol pumps had to shut down for a short period, either because their stock ran out or they could not handle the crowd. Adding to the panic were talks of a possible fuel price increase of ₹15 to ₹20 per litre, which pushed more people to refuel in advance.

Fuel dealers explained that the issue was not due to a complete shortage but because of delays in supply over the past couple of days. These delays were mainly linked to recent bank holidays, which affected the transportation and delivery of fuel to stations.

Petrol pump owners also highlighted ongoing challenges in diesel supply. According to them, changes in pricing for industrial diesel have created a gap between commercial and retail rates. This has led to increased demand at regular petrol pumps, putting extra pressure on supply.

Officials from fuel dealer associations reassured the public that petrol is available in sufficient quantity and that the disruption is temporary. They admitted that diesel supply is currently under strain due to high demand, especially from the agricultural sector, where fuel is required for machinery and operations.

Authorities have urged citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary bulk buying, as the situation is expected to improve soon. With fuel deliveries already in progress, normal supply is likely to resume across the city by Tuesday evening.

Also read: Hyderabad Hailstorm Turns ORR Into Snow-Like Scene