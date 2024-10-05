Harsha Sai Absconding: Look Out Notice Issued by Police

YouTuber Harsha Sai, who is in the headlines for the wrong reasons, has found himself embroiled in more legal trouble. According to reports, Harsha Sai is on the run. Police have issued look out notice for Harsha Sai.

A few days ago, a film actress filed a complaint with the Narsingi police, alleging that he not only physically assaulted her but also blackmailed her with explicit photos. Since then, Harsha Sai has been on the run, and the police, who have already registered a case against him, have intensified their investigation.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Narsingi police are searching in various locations to arrest Harsha Sai. As his whereabouts remain unknown, the police have recently issued a lookout notice for him. In her complaint, the victim also alleged that Harsha Sai assaulted her for the copyrights of the film Mega, in which he is acting. The Narsingi police are actively searching for Harsha Sai, who is evading capture, while the victim has previously informed the police that he may be attempting to flee the country.

Earlier, a rape case has been registered against Harsha Sai. With fresh complaint, more trouble is brewing for Harsha Sai.

