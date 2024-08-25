Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drugs in Telangana, the officials of the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Department conducted checks at several bars and pubs in the city on Saturday night.

Excise Department officials inspected nearly 25 bars and pubs in Hyderabad. The customers at these places were made to undergo the drug detection tests, however, the teams found no one consuming drugs or in the possession of them.

The anti-drug checks were conducted at bars and pubs located in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, Madhapur and Saroornagar which went on till past midnight.

