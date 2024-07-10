Real Estate Picks Up in Hyd Post Elections: 12.5 Per Cent Jump in Property Registrations

The election results have impacted property registrations and building permissions. Seven months after the election, Hyderabad has witnessed a significant increase in registrations and permissions. According to official records, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) recorded a 12.5% rise in registrations between December 2023 and June 2024.

Registrations post-election are notably higher compared to the same period last year, from December 2022 to June 2023. Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported a 13% increase in building permissions, signalling growth in the real estate sector. The number of permissions granted rose from approximately 6,900 in the previous period to 7,809 in the recent seven-month span.

Sources from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) indicated, "In the last seven months, there were approximately 2.18 lakh registrations within HMDA limits, compared to about 1.94 lakh during the same period last year."