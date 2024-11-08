December 14 Deadline: Aadhaar Cards to be Canceled After That!

The government may cancel Aadhaar cards that have not been updated for a long time. So, it is important to update your Aadhaar card before the deadline to avoid any issues.

For those who have had their Aadhaar cards for 10 years or more, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is providing a free online facility to update their information. The deadline for this has already been extended several times, but many people have still not completed the update. The government has the authority to cancel such outdated Aadhaar cards, and to update them, you need to visit the 'MyAadhaar' portal and upload the required documents.

Why Aadhaar Update is Necessary

The Aadhaar card has become a crucial identity document, used for everything from government schemes to opening bank accounts. Over the course of 10 years, your address or photo may have changed. Updating this information in your Aadhaar can help prevent fraud and ensure the card remains valid.

December 14: Final Deadline?

UIDAI has set December 14 as the final deadline for updating Aadhaar cards that are over 10 years old. This deadline has already been extended three times: first to March 14, then to June 14, and again to September 14. Now, it has been extended to December 14, and it is believed that this will be the last extension.

How to Update Your Aadhaar Card

Visit the 'MyAadhaar' portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and mobile number.

Upload the necessary documents. You will need to upload updated documents for identity and address proof.

Since this service is free of charge, it is advisable to make use of it and update your Aadhaar as soon as possible.

Documents Required for Aadhaar Update

Some of the documents you can use for updating your Aadhaar include:

Ration Card

Voter ID Card

Residence Proof

Jan-Aadhaar Card

Employment Guarantee Scheme Job Card

Labour Card

Passport

PAN Card

CGHS Card

Driving License

Please make sure to complete your Aadhaar update before the final deadline of December 14 to avoid any inconvenience.