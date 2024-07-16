New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was hospitalised after she fell ill in Tihar Jail in Delhi on Tuesday. She was rushed to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital by the prison authorities. It is reported she collapsed due to high fever in jail. She’s being provided medical care at the hospital. Last month, several BRS leaders and former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod visited her in prison.

BRS leader has been kept in judicial custody in the alleged Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 for her alleged role in money laundering in the case.

There are allegations that she was a part of the ‘South Gang’ that allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the liquor policy case, arrested her on April 11, while she was under judicial custody. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has twice rejected her bail petition.

