Allu Arjun to Appear at Chikkadpally Police Station with His Lawyers Today - December 24

Actor Allu Arjun is expected to leave his residence at around 10:30 AM today to attend questioning at the Chikkadpally Police Station. The police had issued a notice summoning him for the investigation.

Sources reveal that Allu Arjun held discussions with his legal team late last night to prepare for his appearance. The Chikkadpally police are set to record the actor's statement as part of their inquiry today.

Further updates regarding the case and the actor's statement are awaited.

