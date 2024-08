A day after the heavy downpour which left behind a trail of destruction, a spell of rain started again in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Due to sudden showers, the city roads got waterlogged which is causing huge traffic congestion in various localities of the city.

A 43-year-old man died due to heavy rains in the early morning today. The deceased was identified as Vijay who reportedly swept away while attempting to cross the road in Ramanagar area.

As rains lashed Hyderabad, several districts such as Medchal Malkajgiri, Wanaparthy, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Siddipet also recorded considerable rainfall.