Telangana tunnel collapse: Rahul Gandhi speaks to CM as rescue operation underway

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the phone on Sunday morning about the ongoing rescue operations to save eight trapped persons in the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, during the nearly 20-minute update, CM Revanth Reddy illustrated the urgency with which the government responded after a portion of the roof of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on Saturday

CM Reddy told Rahul Gandhi that Irrigation Minister Uttam Reddy was rushed to the spot while National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue teams were deployed.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the steps taken for the medical relief of those injured and to reach out to the families of those trapped inside.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the steps taken and the constant vigil and monitoring; and asked the state government to leave no stone unturned to try to save the trapped workers.

Earlier, the top Congress leader expressed shock over the incident. “Deeply distressed to learn about the tunnel roof collapse in Telangana. My thoughts are with those trapped inside and their families at this difficult time,” Rahul Gandhi posted on ‘X’.

“I have been informed that rescue operations are underway, and the state government along with disaster relief teams are doing everything possible to expeditiously bring back those in danger,” he added.

At least two workers were injured and eight others were trapped when a portion of the tunnel being dug as part of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) collapsed near Domalapenta.

A total of 50 persons were working on the left-side tunnel when the roof collapsed for three meters. The accident occurred at the 14th km point.

While 42 workers came out of the tunnel, the remaining eight were trapped. Those trapped include two engineers and two machine operators.

