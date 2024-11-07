Teenage driver arrested after woman killed, police injured in Australia crash

Sydney, Nov 7 (IANS) An elderly woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash involving a car that was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in Australia.

Police in the northeastern state of Queensland said in a statement that a 69-year-old woman died when an allegedly stolen blue Audi being driven by a 16-year-old boy crashed into her vehicle, north of the state capital of Brisbane on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Murrumba Downs, approximately 20 km north of central Brisbane, at about 9.45 a.m. local time.

Police officers and paramedics commenced CPR on the 69-year-old woman but were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital with significant leg injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the initial high-impact collision, the Audi hit a nearby stationary unmarked police car. Two officers inside the car suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening and were transported to hospital for treatment.

Queensland Police said that at about 9:30 a.m. in a neighbouring suburb, a woman was threatened with a firearm and the blue Audi was stolen.

"The weapon that was used in the alleged robbery has been located by police," the statement said.

The Premier of Queensland, David Crisafulli, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased woman.

Police have appealed for witnesses of the incident to come forward with information.

