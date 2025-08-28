Why Apple and Samsung Sued Xiaomi: Cease-and-Desist Notices Issued Over Ads

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is under fire from industry leaders Apple and Samsung over its ‘ambush advertising’.

According to reports, American major Apple and South Korean rival Samsung have issued separate legal notices to Xiaomi over an advertisement that directly compared its flagship device with their premium models.

Both companies have sent cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi, objecting to what they termed ‘disparaging’ content in the ad campaign. A cease-and-desist notice is a formal legal directive to immediately halt an activity considered unlawful or infringing.

The firms argued that while comparative advertising is not uncommon in tech, Xiaomi’s promotion crossed the line of fair competition by portraying market leaders in a negative light.

They maintained that such comparisons risk undermining the premium perception of their brands, particularly in India where both command a strong presence in the high-end smartphone segment.

In April this year, Xiaomi ran a full-page print ad taking a direct swipe at Apple. The ad wished a ‘Happy April Fools’ Day’ to anyone who believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera could outshine Xiaomi’s newly launched 15 Ultra.

Apple has previously raised objections over similar campaigns. At the launch of the Xiaomi 15 series in India, the company released another print ad that cheekily described the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera as ‘cute’, before showcasing its own photography strengths. The tagline read, “Maybe it’s time to see through the right lens.”