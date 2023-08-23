Moon Mission: India’s Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands Near Lunar South Pole 

India scripted history as its Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar surface soon on Wednesday. ISRO's Vikram Lander Module which began its journey to the lunar surface in July 2023 reached its destination by making a landing on the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module started its moon landing descent at 5.45 pm and completed its mission by 6.04 pm.



With the successful lunar mission, India became the fourth nation in the world to soft land on the moon after Russia, USA and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is participating in the BRICS summit in Johannesburg of South Africa, also watched the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.