iPad Mini 2024 Review: Apple's Best Compact iPad!

Apple's latest release, the iPad Mini (2024), defies expectations by offering a compact yet powerful device in a market dominated by larger screens. As someone always on the move, I found the iPad Mini (2024) to be the ideal size – handy, lightweight, and effortlessly portable.

Design: A Familiar yet Convenient Package

The design for the iPad Mini is still nearly the same as its predecessor, though it is the same weight and places the same buttons as before. Instead, it includes two new colours, Blue and Purple, and completes the transition to USB-C over Lightning. Cellular models also no longer include a physical SIM card tray.

A17 Pro Chipset: Power in a Compact Package

The iPad Mini (2024) boasts the A17 Pro chipset, previously seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This last-generation processor delivers impressive performance and supports Apple Intelligence features without overheating concerns.

Real-World Performance: Video Editing, Photo Editing, and More

The iPad Mini (2024) handled various tasks with ease:

Video editing: Smooth performance with DaVinci Resolve, making it an excellent choice for amateur editors.

Photo editing: I found the Apple Pencil Pro particularly useful for fine-tuning.

Camera: Stunning image quality for a tablet.

Multitasking: Split-screen experience working seamlessly.

Gaming: Pleasantly surprised by how fun it was with high-performance data.

Content Consumption and Display

The iPad Mini's 60Hz IPS LCD is not OLED, but colours pop and images are crisp. However, under direct sunlight, it's still hard to see, and it attracts fingerprints easily.

Apple Pencil Pro Support and Apple Intelligence

So, the iPad Mini (2024) with the Apple Pencil Pro is one of the best digital notebooks. Apple Intelligence features are still in the early stages but full of promise.

Battery Life: This could improve as it is decent to average and only lasts for around 7-8 hours with exhaustive use.

Verdict: Value-for-Money Excellence

The iPad Mini 2024 is ideal for people interested in having an Apple device portable, powerful, and affordable. This one provides a compact size, great performance, and support for heavy editing software and Apple Intelligence which makes it an unbeatable value proposition.

