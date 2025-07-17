Tamannaah Bhatia shares she is in her ‘figuring-it-out phase’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in a special appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’, is currently in her “figuring-it-out phase”.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos of herself. The post documented her routine life, and how her days look like while she is immersed in work, and takes time out to enjoy life.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “This is the figuring-it-out phase. The phase where you’re half designer, half detective. Where every detail matters, and every misstep teaches. Where ideas live on sticky notes. It’s not perfect (yet). But it’s on its way”.

She further mentioned, “And honestly, that’s the magic. Behind every shiny thing is a not-so-shiny process. Decisions and doubts. This is that part. The nerdy, chaotic, the exciting middle”.

Earlier, the actress spoke about embracing duality in both style and identity in her social media post.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stylish photos. She was seen wearing a chic black sequined gown that she teamed with a casual grey t-shirt.

In the caption, Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on the power of layering, both in fashion and identity. She shared that while a black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may seem like they belong to different worlds, to her, they felt like they were meant to meet.

The actress wrote, “The art of layering A black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may belong to two different worlds — but for me, they feel like they were meant to meet. Because contradiction isn’t conflict. It’s where masculine edge and feminine instinct find harmony. It’s also the art of layering — not just in what I wear, but in who I am. Clothes, jewellery, identity — none of it needs to be singular. Casual glamour isn’t a trend. It’s my language. And it’s always layered”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 35-year-old actress is busy filming her upcoming project ‘Vvan: Force of the Forest’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie, set against the backdrop of Central India's dense jungles, marks Tamannaah’s first on-screen collaboration with Sidharth.

