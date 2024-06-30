T20 World Cup: Jay Shah's prediction in February comes true with India’s trophy win at Barbados

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30 (IANS) As soon as India won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup title with a tight seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval, one couldn’t help but go back to the words BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said all the way back in February this year.

"Everybody had been waiting for my statement on the World Cup. In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts. But I want to make a promise that in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," Shah had said ahead of the renaming of SCA Stadium in Rajkot as the Niranjan Shah Stadium before the third India-England Test happened in February.

On Saturday, Shah’s words came true in front of his eyes as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah propelled India to make another stunning turnaround from the equation reading 30 runs needed off 30 balls to win by seven runs and end a 11-year trophy drought, as well as clinch their second Men’s T20 World Cup title.

When scenes of jubilation and emotion panned out after the title triumph was sealed, former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a mention of Shah’s prophecy at Rajkot in February coming true in Barbados and called him ‘Nostradamus’ on air.

Coming to the match, Hardik Pandya’s 3-20 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-18 helped an unbeaten India to come back and clinch their second title in the shortest format. Talismanic batter Virat Kohli stepped up to end his lean run with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7, the highest total in a Men’s T20 World Cup final.

His 72-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel, who made 47 off 31 balls, and a 57-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who hit a 16-ball 27, helped India go past 175-run mark, as they got 42 runs off the last three overs.

In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total. But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8.

India now join West Indies and England as two-time winners of the Men's T20 World Cup, and also gave a winning farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid. It also meant that Virat Kohli signed off from playing T20Is for India on a high with the World Cup trophy and the Player of the Match award in the final.

