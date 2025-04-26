IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible: Rinku Singh

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh admitted that IPL has matured so much that even 300 is possible in the ongoing tournament.

IPL has been the pinnacle of franchise T20 leagues in the world and it has maintained that standard since its inception in 2008. The world's top talents play in the league and it is among the most competitive tournaments in the shortest format.

Rinku backed the possibility of a team breaching the 300-run mark, citing past successful chases as proof of how the game has evolved.

“Yes, we can do it. IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible; last year, Punjab chased a total of 262 runs. All teams are strong this season - anyone can get to 300," Rinku said on JioHotstar's ‘Gen Bold’.

The 27-year-old reflected on his role as a finisher, sharing insights on fitness and composure. He also gave a special mention to legendary MS Dhoni.

"I usually bat at No. 5 or 6 - I’ve done that for UP and in the IPL, so I’m used to it. I focus a lot on fitness because, with 14 matches in the IPL, it’s my responsibility to maintain my body and recover well. I also speak to Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai often - he tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed."

Rinku also opened up on how he continues to evolve as a batter by learning from seniors like Andre Russell.

"I’ve been learning since I started playing in the IPL. I observe Russell closely, especially how he bats in the final overs, and how he uses his body to generate power. I keep watching and picking up things from him," he said.

Rinku will be in action on Saturday evening when his side takes on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.