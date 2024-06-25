T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to take on South Africa, India lock horns with England in SFs

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) After Afghanistan's thrilling win against Bangladesh in the final Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, the four teams have been finalised for the semifinals - England, South Africa, India and Afghanistan.

India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far and topped their respective groups in the Super Eight stage.

Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia to seal the semifinal berth while Proteas outclassed the USA, England and the West Indies to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

On the other hand, England started their Super Eight campaign with a resounding eight-wicket win over West Indies before losing to South Africa by seven runs. However, they crushed the USA by 10 wickets to seal their semifinal spot.

Afghanistan had a most interesting tournament filled with meteoric rise and falls. Afghanistan started on a high with a clinical 84-run win over New Zealand in their second match before outperforming Australia in the Super Eight encounter after their loss to India. In the final Super Eight clash, Afghanistan created history with a win over Bangladesh.

In the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will take on Afghanistan at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba at 6 am (IST) on Thursday while in the second semi-final, India will lock horns with defending champions England at Providence Stadium, Guyana on the same day at 8 pm.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal schedule:

First semifinal: June 27 (6 AM IST) - South Africa v Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

Second semi-final: June 27 (8 PM IST) India v England, at Guyana National Stadium in Guyana

