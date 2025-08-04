Suniel Shetty on Hunter 2: 'As a father myself, it wasn’t hard to connect to Vikram’s pain'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty has once again graced the screen as the suspended special investigations officer, Vikram Sinha, for the second season of the action entertainer, "Hunter - tootega nahi todega".

This time, Vikram embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue his daughter.

Sharing one of the most powerful moments in the season for him, Suniel said: “There’s a moment when Vikram walks into a club, sees a bag that might be his daughter’s—and something just breaks."

He added that the scene gutted him.

"Portraying that emotional turmoil was the most touching part of the shoot. The bond between a father and daughter—that's what sticks," he said.

Suniel further admitted that being a father, it wasn’t hard for him to connect to Vikram’s pain.

The 'Dhadkan' actor went on to reveal, "Revenge becomes personal when it’s about your family. I’ve always loved action, but action with emotional heft? That’s another level—both to perform and to watch.”

Suniel is seen locking horns with Jackie Shroff in "Hunter 2", along with Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas, adding to the story with their powerful performances.

Recently, Suniel called Jackie a 'brilliant natural actor with a great aura'.

Talking about his experience working with Jackie, Suniel stated, “So many people have always hero-worshipped Jaggu Dada, and I’ve admired him for years too. Personally, it was tough for me to go head-to-head with him in action scenes. But I had to block out the personal rapport and focus on our characters in the show."

He added that Jackie is a brilliant natural actor, with a great voice, aura, and presence that’s unmatched.

"It takes a lot to stand up to him, even if it’s on screen. But I believe, when you work with the best, you deliver your best," Suniel admitted.

