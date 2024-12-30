Students' delegation to meet chief secretary to resolve BPSC candidates' issue

Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) After a daylong 'Chhatra Sansad', the Bihar government is ready to meet a delegation of five students on Sunday, officials said.

The meeting will occur between the student delegation and Bihar's Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

This marks a significant development following 13 days of protest by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates.

The Chhatra Sansad was organised to address grievances and demands raised by BPSC candidates, the event has drawn attention to prolonged administrative inaction, as highlighted by Prashant Kishor, leader of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Kishor, who participated in the event, confirmed that this meeting was the first substantial engagement after 13 days of protests during which no official addressed the students' concerns.

Describing the Chief Secretary as the second-highest authority in the state's administration, Kishor emphasised the meeting's significance for the student movement.

In his interaction with the media in Patna, the Jan Suraaj Party Chief also warned, “If the government does not concede to the students' demands, a decision on the next steps will be announced on Monday."

Earlier on Sunday, a significant gathering of students, accompanied by Prashant Kishor, actively participated in the Chhatra Sansad held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

The assembly was a platform to voice student grievances and push for their demands.

Later on Sunday evening, tensions escalated as the participants decided to march towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Demonstrators broke through barricades set up at the J.P. roundabout and proceeded toward Dak Bungalow Chowk, intensifying the situation.

In response, Patna Police deployed a substantial force along the routes leading to the Chief Minister's residence, aiming to manage the mob and prevent further escalation.

BPSC had conducted the 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination held at 912 centres across Bihar.

The candidates are demanding the cancellation of the examination following a ruckus that arose at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna on December 13.

The chaos at the Bapu Examination Centre led to the cancellation of the examination at that centre.

BPSC announced a re-examination at the centre on January 4.

Protesters are dissatisfied with BPSC's decision to only cancel the examination at the Bapu Examination Centre. They are demanding the cancellation of the entire examination and argue that irregularities were not limited to one examination centre.

