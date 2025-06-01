‘Stranger Things’ final season to release in three parts beginning November

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) The makers of the superhit streaming show ‘Stranger Things’ have dropped the release date of its final season marking the beginning of the end for the show.

The streaming platform and the makers revealed the release date for the 5th and final season of the mega hit show, created by the Duffer Brothers, reports ‘Variety’.

The final season is coming in three parts, the first part is set to debut on November 26, the second December 25, and the series finale December 31.

As per ‘Variety’, the entire cast is back for the three-volume ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

‘Terminator’ star Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in a mysterious role. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 premiered back in summer 2022 in two parts, released separately in May and July. The episodes were supersized, all over 60 minutes, and the final episode of Part 2 was more than two hours long.

It ended with an all-out battle against the evil Vecna and the Demogorgons in the Upside Down, where the beloved newcomer Eddie Munson sacrificed himself to save the gang. Vecna is weakened in the aftermath, but remains powerful enough to spread the Upside Down into Hawkins. Everyone in the main cast survives, but Max is left in a coma after Vecna controlled her body.

