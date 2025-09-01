SRK & Rani Mukerji celebrate their National Award by romancing on the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' track

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji finally decided to celebrate their National Award win, but in their unique Rahul and Tina style.

SRK, who is also rooting for his son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself performing a romantic dance with Rani to the "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri" song from the forthcoming web series.

"National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," King Khan captioned the video.

One of the most adored couples of the 90s turned back the clock with their electrifying chemistry on screen.

Pointing out the cast on SRK's hand, one of the Instagram users wrote: "One of the "bro can romance with one hand too".

Another one shared, "I think SRK best memories Rahul tina and anjali correcter play."

A comment read, "Rahul aur tinaaaaaa in parallel universe."

One of the cybertizens penned, "damnnnn…damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion."

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Rani have delivered several blockbuster hits together, such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Chalte Chalte", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", and "Paheli", among others.

After spending more than three decades in Bollywood, King Khan finally won his first National Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance in Atlee's "Jawan" (2023). He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the award for his performance in "12th Fail".

On the other hand, Rani was given the National Award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" (2023).

Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude for receiving his primary National Award, Shah Rukh posted a video on social media saying, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.