Sriya Reddy resumes shoot for ‘OG’ in Hyderabad with Pawan Kalyan

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Sriya Reddy has resumed filming for director Sujeeth’s much-anticipated film OG, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The team has reportedly reassembled in Hyderabad to continue shooting, as excitement around the film continues to build.

Sharing her thoughts on returning to the sets, Sriya Reddy expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating once again with director Sujeeth and the cast. “Back on the sets of OG with the best team — Sujeeth and gang — and excited to work with the man himself! This has been a beautiful experience. Essaying such a soulful character, I’m truly grateful,” she said.

The actress, who received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Radha Rama in Salaar, is particularly thrilled to be back in Hyderabad. Reacting on the same she shared, “Hyderabad is always like a second home. Some of my dearest friends are from here. I’m not a foodie, but I still enjoy a few things. Can’t wait to try all the new restaurants that have opened here."

'OG' has been generating significant buzz for its promise of delivering a potent mix of stylized action sequences and deep emotional storytelling. With Pawan Kalyan in a central role and a strong ensemble cast, the film is expected to be a major cinematic event. Directed by Sujeeth, known for his unique visual style and gripping narratives, OG is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year.

The production team is currently filming key sequences in Hyderabad, and more updates are expected in the coming weeks. With Sriya Reddy back on set and momentum building, fans are eagerly awaiting the next glimpse into the world of OG.

