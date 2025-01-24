Virender Sehwag's Krishna Niwas: A Blend of Luxury and Tradition

Virender Sehwag, one of India's most famous cricketers, lives in a luxurious bungalow in Hauz Khas, South Delhi, which represents his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international fame. The bungalow, named Krishna Niwas, is valued at Rs 130 crore and is situated in one of the most expensive areas of Delhi, where property prices are over Rs 30,000 per square meter. Owning a home here is a symbol of success, and Krishna Niwas stands as a true reflection of Sehwag’s hard work and achievements. The house is named after his mother, showing his deep respect and love for his family.

The bungalow beautifully combines tradition with modern luxury. A dedicated puja room is an essential feature of the home, where Sehwag and his family pray and celebrate festivals regularly. The house has 12 elegant rooms that mix both Indian and Western styles, providing comfort and class for the family members.

Outside, the large garden area adds to the house's charm. It features a sports turf where Sehwag enjoys playing badminton and cricket with his family. The bungalow also has eight master bedrooms, each equipped with a jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation and comfort. The living room is grand and spacious, designed for hosting large gatherings, often including cricket and Bollywood celebrities during special occasions. The kitchen, though simple, is stylish with wooden cupboards and black shelves, offering a timeless yet practical design.

A special feature of the house is a wall dedicated to Sehwag’s cricket memorabilia. It displays cherished jerseys from some of his most memorable matches, showing his strong connection to the sport that made him famous.

Despite his enormous wealth and success, Sehwag remains humble and kind-hearted. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he used his kitchen to prepare food packages for people in need, highlighting his generosity and commitment to helping others.

Sehwag’s Krishna Niwas is more than just a luxurious home. It is a place that blends opulence with tradition, family values, and spirituality. The bungalow not only showcases his success but also reflects the values and personality of one of India’s cricket legends.