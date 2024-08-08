India vs Spain hockey match, Paris 2024: India wins bronze medal

Paris Olympics 2024: Team India secured a bronze medal after beating Spain 2-1 in the men's hockey match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a goal to tie the game just before the first half ended. Spain's captain, Marc Miralles, had scored the first goal with 11 minutes left in the second part of the game.

Singh scored two goals in the third quarter to put India ahead. In his final international game, the experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a great save in the final quarter to help India win the match against Spain with a score of 2-1.

India and Spain have faced each other ten times, however, India won seven of these matches. The Indian team had caused some big upsets but fell short against World Champions Germany despite a lion-hearted effort.